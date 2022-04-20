UP Govt Orders Probe Into Granting Of Funds To Ex-CM's Kin

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered a probe into the misuse of funds by the State Gau Seva Aayog to provide almost entire amount to the sister-in-law of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav but Aparna Yadav defended the organisation receiving such a big fund. "So what is wrong in it? If some organisation is doing good work for welfare of animals and gets big Government amount for their work," Ms Yadav said here today. But she refused to elaborate further on the matter and claimed that there was no irregularities in her NGO 'Jeev Aashraya' . UP Dairy Development Minister Choudhury Laxmi Narain said that he has ordered a probe into the matter. "How can an organisation be given 86 per cent of the total funds. It needs to be probed," he added. According to RTI disclosure recently, 86 per cent of the total grant given by Gau Seva Aayog was granted to Ms Yadav's NGO 'Jeev Aashraya' , which runs the Kanha Upwan Goshal near Amausi, owned by Lucknow Nagar Nigam. This information was given by Aayog's Public Information Officer Sanjay Yadav, in a reply to a RTI by social activist Nutun Thakur. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Kanha Upwan along with Ms Yadav and her husband Pratik Yadav, youngest son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, after taking the charge of the state in March. The Chief Minister had also appreciated the work of the NGO. Ms Yadav had met the CM a couple of times before Mr Adityanath became the CM, at Gorakhpur and also after taking over the state. As per the information, in five years from 2012 to 2017, the Aayog gave a total grant of Rs 9.66-crore, of which Rs 8.35-crore were given only to Jeev Aashraya, which is 86.4 per cent of total grant. During financial years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15, Jeev Aashraya was the only NGO to be given this grant to the tune of Rs 50-lakh, Rs 1.25-crore and Rs 1.41-crore respectively. In financial year 2015-16, Jeev Aashraya got Rs 2.58-crore, while Sripad Baba Goshala, Vrindavan got Rs 41-lakh and in 2016-17, of the total grant of Rs 3.45-crore, Jeev Aashraya got Rs 2.55-crore while among other four NGOs, Sripad Goshala got Rs 63-lakh. During 2017-18, Rs 1.05-crore grant has been given to various 'goshalas' till date but this does not include Jeev Ashraya. However, Dayodaya Goshala, Lalitpur got the highest amount of Rs 63-lakh. Ms Thakur alleged that grant of almost complete money to one NGO in the state is a clear indicator of huge political nepotism. UNI