UP Govt Orders Lockdown On Every Weekend Amidst COVID-19 Spread

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that to contain the spread of COVID-19 there will be complete lockdown in the state every Friday from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday till further orders.

The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh government, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari made this clear in a government order today.

"During the said period every week, all government offices (except essential services and banks) will remain closed. All the urban and rural markets and commercial establishments will also stay closed in this period. The weekly haats (markets), which used to be organised on the weekend can now be arranged on any day between Monday and Friday," the government order read.

"All religious places could remain open in this period after following all protocols for social distancing and health guidelines in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the order further read.

The government further said all IT and ITeS industries could also function after maintaining social distancing and other guidelines.

Door-step delivery of essential goods and medical services will be allowed as in the past, the government said.

The transport services - rail, road and air - will be allowed as in the past. The UPSRTC will arrange for buses for the railway passengers in helping them reach their destinations once they arrive at the station. The state government further said the district administrations will conduct sanitisation programmes in the lockdown period every week. The government has urged the police and district administration to enforce the lockdown with sincerity. —ANI