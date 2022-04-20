UP govt orders judicial probe into Bikru killings, Dubey's encounter

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the July 3 ambush in Bikru village wherein eight policemen were killed and also the July 10 encounter killing of main accused Vikas Dubey near Kanpur, officials sources said on Sunday.

The probe will be headed by Justice Shashikant Agarwal (retd) with its headquarters in Kanpur. The probe report will be submitted within two months.

The probe will also cover the encounters of criminals done by police during this period.

Six criminals, including Dubey, were killed in these encounters between July 3 and July 10.

According to an official release, the judicial commission will also investigate the police-criminals nexus to check recurrence of such incidents in future.

The commission has been tasked to suggest measures to stop such nexus from developing.

The state government set up a Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy on Saturday to probe the police role in the July 3 incident. —IANS