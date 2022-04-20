UP Govt Orders FIR Against Personal Secretaries Of Three Ministers, Sets Up SIT

Lucknow: After ordering a high level probe and their suspension, Uttar Pradesh government has ordered lodging of FIRs against three personal secretaries of the state minister following a sting operation by a news channel when these people were demanding money for different works of the government.

UP government taking strong exception on the issue and opting zero tolerance on corruption, on Thursday, has asked the concerned authorities to lodge FIR against these persons, who had earned a bad name for the government. All the three were suspended and a high level probe was ordered on Wednesday night after the TV news channel telecast the sting operation. The three personal secretaries are of state backward welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Mining Minister Archana Pandey and basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh. The government has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising ADG ( Lucknow) Rajiv Krishna, IG(STF) and Special secretary (IT) Rakesh Verma, who will be submitting their report within 10 days time.

Earlier last week chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed all the ministers to be aware about the corruption in their departments and offices. State backward welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has written to his departmental head to take strong action against his personal secretary Om Prakash Kashyap, who was demanding Rs 40 lakhs from a person for his transfer in the department, sitting in his office.

The same officer was also dealing with another person and taking the name of the husband of state primary education minister Ms Anupuma Jaiswal for giving contract of the supply of school bags and dress. In another sting, Mr S P Tripathi, personal secretary of state mining minister Archana Pandey was recorded in the video about his deal with a person to provide him a mining lease in return of some money.

Similarly, Santosh Awasthi, personal secretary of basic education minister Sandeep Singh, grandson of Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, was recorded while dealing with a person to give him a contract of supplying books. The PS was also demanding his cut in the deal. UNI