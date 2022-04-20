UP Govt Notifies Changing The Name Of Allahabad As Prayagraj

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification directing its departments to use Prayagraj instead of Allahabad for all official purposes.

The State Governor Ram Naik approved the name change on Friday and the government notification was issued on Saturday which comes into force with immediate effect, officials here on Sunday confirmed.

However, it will not have any bearing on the cases which are already in the courts, according to the statement from the magistrate's office. The proposal to rename the historic city of Allahabad as Prayagraj was approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday last on the demand from the saints and others. Prayagraj District Magistrate Suhas L Y said that they have received the notification and now all the departments would be asked to change the name in their records. UNI