UP Govt Not Yet Ready To Change Of Name Of Agra To Agravan

Agra: Uttar Pradesh government is yet not ready to change the name of this historic city to Agravan and will take time to decide on the matter, sources said here on Monday.

A couple of BJP leaders have demanded that the name of Agra be rechristened to its old name of Agravan, like the government did for Allahabad by changing it to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

Notably, a demand had been made in the past to name Agra as 'Agravan' after Maharaja Agrasen, much respected and revered by the Agarwal community which in dominance here. Late Jagan Prasad Garg, who had won five times from Agra North Assembly seat dominated by Agarwals, had in the past forwarded a letter to the UP government, asking that the name of Agra be changed to Agravan. Source said here that the state government has asked the History department of the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University here to go for research facts about the old name of Agra and sought historic proof about it old name of Agravan.

But sources said that it will take time and as Agra is an international tourist spot so changing its name would not be so easy. Meanwhile, UP government was yet to take decision on the change of the name of Chandauli district to Deen Dayal Upadhaya even after receiving positive recommendation from the district. UNI