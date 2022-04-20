UP Govt May Give Relaxation In Some Areas After May 3

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to prepare a strategy for a relaxation in the norms of lockdown after May 3 in the districts which were identified as green and orange zone.

During the regular meeting with his Team 11 officials here, the CM said that the authorities should prepare a strategy and the concerned districts should prepare a plan for giving relaxation to the districts coming under free and orange zone.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi while addressing a press conference here said that the CM gave several direction to the officials during his meeting including to prepare a plan for relaxation in some districts after May 3.

He further said that the officials have informed the CM that they have made arrangements to house 15,000 to 25,000 people in quarantine in every district. The capacity of the quarantine shelters in the districts have been increase in order to keep the labourers evacuated from other states.

Mr Awasthi stated that 7,425 industrial units have started functioning in the state giving employment to 1.33 lakh people and clarified that there was no ban on transportation of construction materials in the state.

He further stated that 11,000 workers were engaged in three expressways while PWD has started 225 projects.

Workers in small projects gave also commenced in around 25,000 gram panchayats engaging lakh of unskilled workers, he added.

Of the total 75 districts in UP, in 60 districts cases of COVID-19 have been detected and in 15 districts there is not a single case so far. Among these 60 districts, in seven there is no active cases of Coronavirus as on today. UNI