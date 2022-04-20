UP Govt Making Effort To Find An Alternative To Plastics

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has long been in the process of finding out an alternative or substitute for plastic and polythene banned by the government.

Addressing the concern, state Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said here on Wednesday that the government was committed to strictly banning the usage of plastic and polythene in view of their environmental hazards.

While informing the state Assembly, during Question Hour, he said that though, as per the Supreme Court order, polythene bags of over 50 micron have been allowed till now, but state will soon prohibit all kinds of plastic.

However, the Environment minister admitted that the government was concerned about the difficulties of the people and traders due to the ban. He further said that efforts were underway to find out a substitute, which would not be hazardous for the environment. On the suggestion of setting up a task force of experts to monitor the pollution in the state by a Samajwadi Party member Ujjawal Raman Singh, Mr Chauhan said that the government will consider the matter.

In another question related to the air pollution in the state, Mr Chauhan said that the government was concerned about the prevailing air pollution in seven big cities. "We have made several efforts to minimise the air pollution in the cities and the results are good," he said.

He further added that the government had also gone for major plantation drive and over 9.5 crore saplings were planted on August 15. UNI