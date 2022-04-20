UP Govt Likely To Set Up Prayag Mela Authority

Lucknow: Giving a hint to set up Prayag Mela Authority, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today asked officials to complete preparation for 'Ardh Kumbh' in Allahabad by October 2018.

"Melas are held frequently in Allahabad so the officials should constitute a Prayag Mela Authority which will organise 'Magh mela' and 'Kumbh Melas'," the CM said while reviewing preparations for 'Kumbh Mela' here .

He said for Ardh Kumbh mela preparations should be completed by October 2018. A committee should be set up under the chairmanship of Urban Development Minister which will go through the nitty-gritties of preparation. Commission Allahabad would be the nodal agency, he said.

'Ardh Kumbh' will be held this time in January 2019 in Allahabad.

"The mela committee should ensure that pilgrims should get all facilities so the work should start immediately. The quality of water in river Ganga should be maintained and it should be as per the liking and satisfaction of sant samaj," he said.

The CM directed that pilgrims should not walk 8-9 kms as had been previous system. All the basic facilities should be made available to them.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh attended the meeting.