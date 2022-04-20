UP Govt Likely To Order CBI Probe In Deoria Shelter Home Incident: Opposition Demands Sacking Of BJP Govt And Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government is expected to order a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home incident which came to fore on Sunday night.

The Deoria incident which is said to be the part-2 of the Muzaffarpur girls shelter home incident in Bihar for which the Nitish Kumar government has ordered a CBI probe, now the Yogi Adityanath government could go for the same.

A senior government official here told UNI on Monday that CM Yogi Adityanath will take the call for a CBI probe.

CM has already directed all the district magistrates in 75 districts to check the girl and children shelter homes and provide security to the inmates.

Meanwhile, the opposition are on fire over the Deoria incident with some claiming resignation of the BJP government while others demanding CBI probe. Samajwadi Party leader and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan while attacking the government over the issue, said Deoria is the adjoining district of Gorakhpur, from where the CM belong and unearth of such an incident was unforunate.

"The BJP government claims that they are the protector of girls, but the incident showed how they protected illegal running of the shelter homes," he said.

Talking to reporters, Mr Sajan said the UP CM was trying to save his face as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar has gone 'Mauni Baba' on the Muzaffarpur incident.

UP Congress leader in the legislative council Deepak Singh alleged that even after unearthening of the incident, the state ministers and the officials were doing everything to protect the interest of the accused people.

Demanding that the senior officials, who ignored the incident, should be sacked immediately and further demanded on the removal of the BJP government in the state, the Congress leader said a CBI probe should be ordered as early as possible. UNI