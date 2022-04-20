UP Govt Likely To Move SC Over Lokayukta Issue: Register Strong Objection On The Attitude Of The Ombudsman Office

Lucknow: Within 24-hours of State Ombudsman office bringing in the facts on the decision of the High Court in connection with the recent Bungalow dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government claimed to have taken serious cognizance of Lokayukta's office making `objectionable' remarks against them.

The Government is also planning to challenge even the High Court order in the Apex Court.

``After the hearing in the High Court in connection with cancellation of the Type-VI bungalow at Gautampalli, the additional advocate general appraised them suggesting that the order should be cancelled so we issued necessary order in this regard on December 12 last and also appraised the State Ombudsman about it as well as High Court but it was surprising that even then, the High Court in it's order on December 21, passed certain strictures against us", disclosed Yogesh Shukla, Rajya Sampatti Adhikari (RSA) while informing that the government had sought legal opinion to proceed to Supreme Court against the order. Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, RSA said that they are likely to file Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Apex Court challenging that how the High Court passed certain remarks when they already apprised them about withdrawing their earlier orders of cancellation of a Type-VI bungalow to Lokayuktya.

He further said that they were also seeking legal opining about disciplinary action against the secretary of the Lokayukta office, Pawan Kumar Upadhaya and Chief Investigating Officer, Rakesh Kumar Singh, as to how they hold a press conference and even passed certain objectionable comments against the government.

``The secretary or CIO had no power to hold a press conference and make any comment against the government", pointed Shukla while confirming that would seek legal opinion before deciding on possible disciplinary action against the two officers.

When asked whether the Lokayukta had powers to hold press conference or to speak against the government, Shukla avoided to make any comment claiming that he was just referring to the press conference held at Lokayukta office on Monday. Shukla further denied that any enquiry has been going on against the Estate Department or it's officers with the Lokayukta as disclosed in the press conference on Monday. ``In my knowledge, no enquiry has been going against any of the officer of my Department with the Lokayukta' he claimed.

He also clarified that the decision of cancellation of the bungalow allotment has been not made with any bad intention but was taken as per the New Act formulated in August 2016, which facilitated just Type-V bungalow to chairman of the Government's commission etc. However, later on the advise of the Additional Advocate General, they also withdrew their cancellation order much before the High Court passed an order in the matter.

It may be mentioned that officers at Lokayukta office just on Monday confirmed that they were conducting an enquiry against the Estate Department but not disclosed anything further.

Similarly they also not ruled out the possibility that cancellation of allotment of bungalow to Lokayukta could be a move to use pressure tactics but claimed that they (Lokayukta) were not going to bow to any pressure. The officers even informed that how their long pending demands regarding posting of staff in the Lokayukta office goes unheard despite of their several reminders. UNI