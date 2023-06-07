UP Govt Launches Scheme To Promote Milk Production

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, in an attempt to make UP a leading state in the field of milk development and milk production.

According to a government spokesman, the Nand Baba Milk Mission, which was launched on Tuesday, has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility to sell their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies.

UP minister for animal husbandry and dairy development, Dharampal Singh said, "The department is making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the state, to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their milk and to strengthen agro-based infrastructure."

He said that under this mission, it was proposed to form a Dairy Farmer Producer Organisation (Dairy FPO) in order to facilitate the sale of milk in the producers' villages. "In the financial year 2023-24, there is a plan to set up five Dairy Farmer Producer Organisations in five districts of the state as a pilot project, in which women will also play a major role," the minister said. —IANS