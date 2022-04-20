UP Govt Launches Road Safety Campaign

Lucknow: In its endeavour to spread awareness around Road Safety, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday inaugurated the UP Road Safety Campaign under the Curb Irresponsible Consumption program in collaboration with The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and Diageo India.

The initiative was introduced in the presence of state excise and prohibition minister Jai Pratap Singh, state principal secretary social welfare Manoj Kumar, state director general of Police Om Prakash Singh, along with Amrit Kiran Singh, Executive Chairman, ISWAI and Jagbir Singh, Chief Operating Officer (North), Diageo India.

With an aim to curb irresponsible consumption of alcohol and raise awareness for road safety issues in the state, the high-visibility 3-months campaign initiated by the UP government will include a holistic mix of outdoor hoardings, public service announcements and activities on Radio and a capacity building training programme in Lucknow and Varanasi for the Police and Traffic officials in the state.

Statistics reveal the appalling state of road safety in the country, of one road accident occurring every four minutes in India. With over 1,45,000 fatalities a year, India accounts for 12.5 per cent of global road accidents. It is estimated that 1.5 per cent of road traffic accidents and 4.6 per cent of fatalities are attributable to drunken driving.

The United Nations mentions that India suffers a loss of $58 billion annually due to accidents.

Recently, the UP Government had directed police and transport officials to ensure strict implementation of road safety rules. These include the mandatory wearing of helmets and seat belts, regular checking of school vans, and creating awareness about traffic rules.

Speaking about the initiative, state excise minister Jai Pratap Singh, said, "Curbing irresponsible consumption and enhancing road safety are top priorities for the UP Government. The ministry has designed the Pradesh's Road Safety Campaign, a multi-pronged programme to address the issue of road safety in the state. Initiatives like these further strengthens our mission for safer roads. With this, I would also urge every Indian citizen to abide by traffic rules and to Never Drink and Drive."

Amrit Kiran Singh, Executive Chairman, ISWAI said, "Curbing irresponsible consumption of alcohol through education and enforcement is the only pragmatic way of dealing with alcohol. Road Safety is increasingly becoming a matter of national importance. As an industry body, we have been working on inculcating road safety and safe driving habits among people through various initiatives. We are proud of our association with Minister of Excise and Prohibition in the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Diageo India to take our initiatives to next level."

Commenting on the partnership, Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer, Diageo India, said "At Diageo, we are committed to addressing the issues of alcohol misuse. Our aim through this initiative is to bring a definitive behavioural change in people. We laud the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Government, its Police force and ISWAI for undertaking a road safety campaign in the state. We are confident that through consistent and collaborative industry efforts, more people will be encouraged to become champions of moderate consumption and uphold road safety rules."

Over the last 3 years, Diageo India in particular has developed and implemented effective programs in India to tackle alcohol misuse and address the issues of road safety particularly drinking and driving. Diageo India's flagship Road Safety programme entails a holistic approach to the tackling the issues – education, enforcement, emergency services, and engineering of safer roads. UNI