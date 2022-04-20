UP govt issues notification for setting up SSF

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has issued a notification for the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF).

The UPSSF will be responsible for the security of important government buildings, offices and industrial establishments in the state.

The force is being constituted on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and will be deployed at places like metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks and other financial institutions.

Private companies will also be able to take the services of UPSSF on payment.

The headquarters of the UPSSF will be in Lucknow and an ADG-level officer will head the force. Initially, five battalions of UPSSF will be formed.

The proposal for the constitution of a special force came on the directions of the Allahabad High Court after incidents of violence were reported in the premises of courts in December last year.

—IANS