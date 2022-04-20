UP govt issues instructions to medical officers to curb spread of Covid in rural area

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): For controlling the spread of coronavirus disease in rural areas of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued instructions to medical officers of all districts at district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community health centres (CHCs).

According to the statement issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health family, the medical officers are instructed to ensure the presence of physicians, paramedical staff at all health centers.

The administration ordered to bring all PHC, CHC, and health equipment in working condition.

"PHC has no instructions to shut down OPD, run it smoothly with social distancing. OPD of the ophthalmologist, E.I.N.T needs to be started from 10 to 12 pm daily in all district hospitals for black fungus case," the statement read.

"In the ICCC of the districts, the duty of doctors should be deployed as per the requirement. Their duty should be used for availability in PHC, CHC," it added.

Taking the troubles being faced by people in rural areas into account, the Uttar Pradesh government earlier on Thursday decided to set up Common Service Centres (CSCs) to help them get registered for COVID-19 vaccination. The service will be available free of cost. The state already has as many as 93,000 such centres across 75 districts in operation.

There were media reports that the rural population, due to low levels of literacy, have been facing problems in getting themselves registered for the vaccination. Uttar Pradesh reported 6,725 new COVID-19 cases, 13,590 discharges and 238 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)