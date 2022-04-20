UP Govt Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government, in order to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday issued a new notification under the epidemic Act to punish the offenders spitting, not wearing masks or pillion rider on a two wheelers and violation of lockdown norms.

State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said here that the fine for spitting in public and not covering their faces can go up to Rs 500 from Rs 100.

Similarly, the fine for violation of lock down norms would be Rs 100 to Rs 500 for the first time, Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for the second time and Rs 1000 for third or more times, he added.

Mr Prasad said that the government has banned pillion riding on a two-wheeler, and if a pillion rider is found then on the first time they will be fined Rs 250, second time Rs 500 and third time Rs 1000 and thereafter their driving licence would be cancelled.

However giving some respite to the pillion riders, who are women or do not know how to drive, they could be allowed for pillion riding only getting permission from the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued a new guidelines for the home quarantine and for the hotspots, Mr Prasad said. The government has also amended its earlier rule and now any hotspots where no fresh positive case is found for 21 days, will come out of the hotspot. UNI