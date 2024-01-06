UP Govt Issues 'Paying Guest Certification' To 75 New Building Owners In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In line with the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram to be held on January 22, an increasing number of people are being included in the Paying Guest Scheme in Ayodhya. More than 500 building owners have been connected with it so far.

In this sequence, Commissioner Gaurav Dayal and District Magistrate Nitish Kumar presented certificates to 75 new building owners in the Commissioner Auditorium on Friday. The process of connecting new building owners through the scheme is progressing continuously.

Notably, Ayodhya Development Authority's consultant, Rakesh Singh and building owners were present during the distribution event.

Commissioner Gaurav Dayal requested that, as a resident of Ayodhya, everyone must provide good facilities to the guests. He further appealed to the building owners to provide the best facilities to their guests, making them feel at home. DM Nitish Kumar said that by joining this scheme, everyone must keep the tradition of hospitality alive. If we provide them with better facilities, our cultural relationship will strengthen, and more people will visit. Everyone should pay special attention to cleanliness and behave well towards guests.

If we take care of these aspects, guests will leave with pleasant memories, and they are likely to visit again. This will not only strengthen building owners financially but also contribute to the exchange of ideas, culture, and more, he added.

It is noteworthy that the Home Stay/Paying Guest Scheme is inspired by the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', which is an important scheme of the UP Government and is being run by the Tourism Department.

Under the Paying Guest Scheme, building owners who have 2 to 5 additional rooms in their house can join this scheme and benefit from generating additional income.

Depending on the facilities in their rooms, they can earn daily rents ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 for accommodating travellers/pilgrims. —ANI