UP Govt Is Acting Like One Of Particular Community Only: Babri Masjid Action Committee

Lucknow: The Babri Masjid Action Committee has alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led state government is "not acting as per the written statement submitted by Uttar Pradesh government in 1950 in the case pertaining to Babri Masjid, and is rather acting like government belonging to a certain community only."

The meeting of the committee chaired by Maulana Yasin Ali Usmani to deliberate upon the Babri Masjid Title suit also expressed its "concern over the statements given by various leaders including that of VHP regarding the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya."

"The concern is expressed that the present State government is acting contrary to the written statement submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government and magistrate in the case in 1950, because in the statement they have accepted that Muslims are offering Namaz in Babri Masjid since centuries and Hindus have never prayed there," said the statement by Babri Masjid Action Committee. "The present government is acting assuming that it is the government of a particular community only," it added. The Supreme Court had on March 8 referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation and expressed the view that the proceedings should be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success. While hearing the matter on March 8, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "We have considered the nature of the dispute arising. Notwithstanding the lack of consensus between the parties in the matter, we are of the view that an attempt should be made to settle the dispute by mediation." The Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee for resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute held its first sitting on March 14 and heard all parties who attended the proceedings.