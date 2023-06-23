UP Govt Includes Veer Savarkar's Biography As Compulsory Subject In State Board

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to include Veer Savarkar's biography as a compulsory subject for students of the state board.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, the board has expanded its curriculum to include the life stories of 50 more great men.

Notably, the UP board syllabus has undergone a significant revision.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has included his life story in his curriculum to introduce the children of the state to the country's great men, revolutionaries, freedom fighters, social reformers, historians and great personalities who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence," the statement said.

The revised syllabus will be included in the curriculum starting from July in schools. This subject has been made compulsory for all schools and it is mandatory for the students to pass in this subject.

However, its marks will not be included in the mark sheet for high school and intermediate.

The move aims to enrich the students with the knowledge of the story of the freedom fighters of the country.

Notably, since the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the exercise regarding the names of these great men was going on in the UP Board for a long time.

"Regarding this, a list of the names of great men was sent to the government by the subject experts of the UP Board some time ago, after which the government decided to include life stories of 50 great men including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the syllabus of the UP Board," the statement reads.

UP Board has also included the life story of these personalities in the subject of moral yoga, sports and physical education.

"More than one crore students from classes 9 to 12 in more than 27 thousand government, aided and unaided schools of UP Board will read the life stories of these great men," it added. As per the notification, Class IX students will read the life stories of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Birsa Munda, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Veer Kunwar Singh, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Vinoba Bhave, Srinivasa Ramanujan and Jagadish Chandra Bose. While Class 10 students will read the life stories of Mangal Pandey, Roshan Singh, Sukhdev, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Mahatma Gandhi, Khudiram Bose and Swami Vivekananda.

Students of class 11th and 12th will read the life story of Ram Prasad Bismil, Bhagat Singh, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Mahavir Jain, Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Arvind Ghosh, Raja Rammohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu, Nana Saheb, Maharishi Patanjali, Shalya Physician Sushrut and Dr Homi Jehangir will read the life story of Bhabha while Class XII students will read Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Rajguru Rabindranath Tagore, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rani Laxmibai, Maharana Pratap, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Adi Shankaracharya, Guru Nanak Dev, Dr APJ Abdul Will read the life story of Kalam, Ramanujacharya, Panini, Aryabhatta and CV Raman.

UP education minister Gulab Devi said that the inclusion of these chapters was aimed at strengthening the moral and cultural values of children who will grow up and take part in nation-building. "It is the responsibility of all of us to make the students aware about the great experiences of India and to tell their struggle, for which the subject is being added to the curriculum and it will be taught to everyone," it added. —ANI