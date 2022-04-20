UP Govt Imposes Fine On Officials Delaying Payment Of Wages To Labourers Under MGNREGA

Lucknow: In order to make timely payment to the labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act(MGNREGA), the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to impose fine on the officials concerned for delay in the payment.

"The government has now decided to impose a fine of 0.05 per cent or Re 0.05 paise per day on the concerned officials if the wages to workers is delayed for more than 15 days and the fine amount would now be paid to the concern labourer," said state government spokesperson and Power Minister Srikant Sharma here after the state cabinet meeting. Now, a MGNREGA labourer, who is paid Rs 182 per day for at least 100 days in a year, would get additional Rs 9 per day if their wages are delayed more than 15 days.

The state cabinet also said that the fine amount would be deducted from the salary of the officer concerned. Besides, the District Magistrate has been asked to monitor the payment of the labourers so that it is not delayed.

The UP government has decided to increase the area of two Nagar Nigam and five Nagar Pallika besides nine new nagar panchayats have been formed.

The area of Nagar Nigam Shahjahanpur and Agra along with Nagar Palika Hatras, Maharajganj, Jalalpur( Ambedkarnagar), Medhawal( Sant Kabirnagar) and Anandnagar(Maharajganj) have been increased.

The new nagar panchayats are Lambua( Sultanpur), Madrauk( Aligarh),Tumkhiraj-(Kushinagar), Jahanganj ( Azamgarh), Gaurabazar( Jaunpur), Rajpur( Kanpur Dehat), Paniyara( Maharajganj), Parthwal( Maharajganj) and Mohanlalganj in Lucknow. In another decision, the government has approved four firms for conducting Detailed Project Report for piped drinking water in nine districts of Bundelkhand and Vindyachal divisions, to be implemented in the first phase. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government was ready to go for piped drinking water in the entire state, particularly in the arsenic and fluoride-affected areas. "Though , the government in principle has decided to impose user fee for the drinking water but still an amount of Rs 86,000 crores would be required for the project," spokesperson said. In the first phase of the project, in nine districts of Bundelkhand and Vindhaychal region which includes seven districts of Bundelkhand and two of Vindyachal, the construction companies would be given authority for 10 years to manage the system. The state cabinet has also approved demolition of 17 old buildings of Etah district hospital and 20 buildings of Hardoi district hospital for construction of new medical colleges. In Etah, the government would collect an amount of Rs 96.55 lakh through scrap and similarly in Hardoi Rs 1.65 crore through scrap.

The government also approved additional Rs 3.65 crore for construction of new court building in Gorakhpur when the cost of it had surpassed Rs 43.7 crore while the government approved Rs 3.72 crore for construction of a central cooling system in the 400-bed hostel at the legal training institute in Lucknow.

The UP government has also approved amendment of the service rule of the employment officers in the labour department. UNI