UP Govt Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over Infant Deaths In Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Alleging that the opposition, particularly Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, was making fake charges against the Uttar Pradesh government, the Yogi Adityanath dispensation on Tuesday dismissed the former's allegations over JE and AES deaths in Gorakhpur ''baseless'' and without any basis.

"Akhilesh Yadav was just giving fake figures and was trying to do politics over the death of children," alleged state government spokesperson and UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

"After making wild allegations against the government, he is now infusing wrong information to the media persons too," he stated.

Talking to media here, the Minister categorically claimed that in 2019 between January and November, just 229 cases of JE were reported in the entire state and 18 deaths were reported . Similarly, in AES, 2026 cases were reported and around 100 children died this year.

"It seems that the former chief minister misread the figures and said it 1000 deaths when it was just around 100.

He has added one zero more to just to blame the government," he stated.

Yesterday, during a press conference here, Mr Yadav had said that Yogi Adityanath government was raking up the issue of deaths of children in Kota Rajasthan but in Gorakhpur, 1000 children have died this year.

The Minister claimed that after BJP government came to power in 2017, JE was almost eradicated with massive vaccination programme cover 1.5 crores children in Poorwanchal.

Similarly, in AES, in which cleanliness was the only preventive measure, the government went for ODF in 38 districts while reached to 66 lakh families in 3 phases under its ''dastak'' programme to aware the people about cleanness. Due to this effort around 70 to 80 per cent decrease in the cases of AES was reported since 2016, he added.




