UP Govt Hikes Travel Allowances Of State Employees

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced hike in travel allowances of state employees.

It also sanctioned funds for a zoo in Gorakhpur and a new hostel to be constructed at the SGPGIMS here.

The decisions were taken in the state Cabinet meeting here which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. State government spokesperson and power minister Srikant Sharma said here that now the travel allowances of around 1.5 lakh state employees, including lekhpals, health and forest department employees, have been hiked.

The employees getting Rs 100 would now receive double of Rs 200. Similarly, the travel allowances of Rs 200 has been increased to Rs 300,and who were getting Rs 300 would now get Rs 450. The employees who were receiving Rs 400 would now get Rs 600 as travel allowances.

Mr Sharma said with the hike, the state government will have to bear an additional financial burden of Rs 20 crore annually.

In another decision, the state Cabinet has approved to amend the excise policy for giving licence for bhang shop. Now there would be a lottery system and online application for allotment of bhang shops from the next fiscal, when earlier, it was through tender and auction. The government has also approved Rs 234.36 crore for the completion of the work of the Shahid Ashfaq Ullah Khan zoo in Gorakhpur which is being constructed in 121.34 acres of land. The zoo which was under construction since 2008-09, would boost the tourism and employment in the area. After Lucknow and Kanpur, it will be the third zoo in the state.

The state Cabinet approved a project to construct a 200 bed hostel for the students of teh Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences(SGPGIMS) in Lucknow with a cost of Rs 12.15 crore. Presently, there is only a 60-beded hostel in the institute. The government has also approved a proposal to change the name of UP Jagat Guru Rambhadracharya Viklang University to UP Jagat Guru Rambhadracharya Divyang University with changing the nodal department from IT and electronic to Divyanj. The divyang university has also been permitted to seek government grant too. The government also permitted to demolish the building of Kotwa Primary Health centre, which has now been converted to Community Health Centre in Bahadupur area of Prayagraj district. The government will collect Rs 27.86 lakh from the debries of the demolished building. UNI