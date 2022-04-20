UP Govt Hikes Old-Age Pension: Approves Licence For Brewing Fresh Beer

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday hiked monthly old-age pension by Rs 100 and approved brewing of fresh beer in pubs, hotels and restaurants.

Now the old-age pensioners, over 4 million in numbers in the age group 60 to 79 years would receive Rs 500 per month from the existing Rs 400.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Briefing mediapersons, state government spokesperson Srikant Sharma said that currently the people who are above 80 years are already getting Rs 500 per month pension.

The new hiked pension will benefit around 44.21 lakh people in the state besides 7 lakh would be added more whose eligibility are under process.

The Rs 100 hike would be enforced from January, 2019 and the government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 106.84 crore from January, 2019 to March 2019. Besides in the entire 2019-20, the government will have an additional burden of Rs 480 crores due to this hike.

In another important decision, the government has allowed licence for fresh beer to be sold in retail through pubs, restaurants and hotels.

"Micro breweries would be set up for brewing the fresh beer similar like done in Karnataka and some other selected states for which Act would be amended," Mr Sharma said.

The licence for the fresh beer would be Rs 2.5 lakhs per year, which was earlier Rs 25,000 and per day 600 liters of beer can be brewed with 2.10 lakh liters in a year by any licence holder. The government has also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 per day for violation of the Act.

The spokesperson said that this fresh beer project would generate jobs as well as revenue for the state. In another decision, the government has approved demolition of 76 dilapidated government quarters in Rae Bareli for construction of AIIMS while the maximum age limit for resident doctors in SGPGI has been raised from 35 years to 37 years.

The state government has also amended its rule for the appointment of assistant teachers in the government schools that B Ed would be recognized along with BTC. UNI