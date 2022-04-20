UP Govt Hikes Cane Price By Rs 25 Per Quintal

Lucknow: With an eye on the coming assembly elections ,Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today announced, increase in State Advisory Price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal and also fixed one-time payment to farmers against the existing norms of payment in two or more installments. The decision was approved by State cabinet that met here. It is after three years the Samajwadi Party Government has increased the SAP of sugarcane, despite farmers staging protests all these years demanding hike in cane price. The government was forced to maintain status quo as sugar mills had refused to start crushing, if even a paisa was increased. With election round the corner and sugar market turning bullish, the government has decided to increase SAP by Rs 25. A government spokesperson said that general variety of sugarcane will be sold at Rs 305 per quintal against earlier price of Rs 280. The government has also approved the proposal of one-time payment to farmers by the sugar mills instead of two or more installments. This decision will extend immediate relief to farmers as they will, not have to take rounds of the mills, he said. In another decision which will have political ramifications, the government has increased honorarium of Gram Pradhans by 40 per cent. Now they would get Rs 3500 against Rs 2500 they were getting earlier. The travelling allowance of Pradhans has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 15,000 and contingency expenditure has also been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs,5000. "All these decisions have been taken in view of increase in responsibility of Gram Pradhans. They need to move around and more responsibility is on them now to implement MGNREGA," the spokeperson said and added that the cabinet has also empowered Gram Pradhans to take administrative, technical and financial decisions on projects up to Rs 2 lakh. The Cabinet also gave its assent to provide laptop and smart phones to Lekhpals. This decision will however be applicable from the next fiscal. The Government declared that Rs 20 crore would be earmarked for this project. "This decision will bring transparency in working of the revenue department," the official said In another decision cabinet has approved Rs 570 crore for modernisation of different departments of SGPGI in Lucknow, namely emergency medicine and clinical ward areas, surgical robot ward, liver transplant unit and kidney transplant centre. Besides, the government has also approved operation of 170 national mobile medical units which will be operational in 36 districts. In other decision, the cabinet has approved expansion of Obra C 2X660 units, constriction of 220 KV sub-station in Phoolbagh in Kanpur, setting up of Musical University in Saifai and approved guarantee for co-operative banks as demanded by NABARD.



