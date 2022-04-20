UP Govt Has No Project Pending On River Linking: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the state Assembly that there is no proposal pending with the state government over linking of rivers.

State Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh, while replying to a question by BSP member Shyam Sunder Sharma, said the project to link Ghagra river with Sharda and linking of Ramganga with Ganga river has already been completed. He said the project to link five rivers Ghagra, Saryu, Rohini, Rapti and Banganga was on the last stage which will provide irrigation facilities to nine districts of Poorvanchal.

When the BSP member reminded the minister about former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream to link Kane and Betwa in Bundelkhand region to end the recurring drought in the region, Dr Singh said that the matter is with the Central government as the project also involves another state, namely Madhya Pradesh.

"The project has not yet started as there has been no agreement between UP and MP so far though talks are underway," he stated.

Asked about the Saryu and four other river linking projects, the Minister clarified that the previous governments only completed 3 per cent of the work while the present government has done 85 per cent of the work. He said that the project would be completed during the financial year 2020-21. UNI