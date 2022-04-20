UP Govt Has Money For Publicity, Not For Oxygen: Cong

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress today alleged that even as the Yogi Adityanath Government failed to pay Rs 68-crore dues to the Oxygen supplier leading to death of over 65 children in BRD Medical College Hospital, it had sanctioned Rs 86-crore for the publicity of farm loan waiver scheme in the state. Senior Congress leader and former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh said in a statement that this showed the insensitivity of the Yogi Government. "Over 33 children died due to shortage of oxygen after Government failed to pay the pending dues of just Rs 68-lakh, while on the other hand Government spends Rs 86.23-crore on the publicity and other things to propagate the farm loan waiver scheme which is yet to be distributed among the farmers of the state," he alleged. The leader who also released the letter of the Government issued on August 12 ,2017 to the State Agriculture Director says that they are releasing Rs 86.23-crore through re-appropriation from other heads of expenditure. They said fund would be used for the publicity, holding of camps and other things for the farm loan waiver scheme. UNI