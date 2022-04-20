UP Govt Has 'Failed In All Areas': Former Minister

Mathura: The chairman of UP Legislative Assembly's Committee of Government Assurances and former Uttar Pradesh higher education minister Shyam Sundar Sharma on Tuesday criticized the state government, alleging it has "failed in all areas", specially farmers' welfare.

He said, "Through big advertisement in the media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may claim development but virtually nothing has been done."

The state government's policies have made things worse for the farmers whose incomes have already taken a plunge due to high prices of fertilizer, power and labour, the BSP leader alleged while talking to a group of reporters here. The previous government sold the paddy for Rs 3,000 per quintal but under present regime the rates are Rs 1,800 per quintal, the opposition member claimed. The farmer will not be able to grow four crops if there is shortage of water, power and cheap labour, Sharma said. He alleged that earlier the farmers were given cash credit for purchasing fertilizers and seeds by cooperative banks which has now been stopped. The present government has also "failed" to provide even two meals to the poor and jobs to educated youth and the corruption in state has increased, Sharma alleged. PTI