UP Govt Hands Over APS Appointments Case To CBI

Lucknow: After recommending CBI probe in several cases related to the irregularities in the appointment in government jobs by the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments, the Yogi Adityanath government has given its nod for another probe by the central agency over appointment of 250 additional private secretaries in the state secretariat.

UP government has sent its recommendation for CBI probe into the appointment irregularities to the Centre, officials here on Wednesday confirmed. A senior official of the Home Department said that they have sent a recommendation letter to the CBI to probe the entire issue. Earlier, the CBI had been entrusted with the probe in the selection of candidates by the UP State Public Service Commission during the Akhilesh Yadav regime. During the investigation they had found irregularities in the appointment of the additional private secretaries.

According to the latest irregularities detected in the appointment of the additional private secretaries, it was found that the advertisement of the 250 posts was published in 2010 when Mayawati was in power. But the appointment process was completed on October 3, 2017. CBI had asked the government to hand over this case to them too after they had found lapses in the appointments during their probe in the State Public Service Commission irregularities.

According to the lapses, examinations for the 250 additional private secretary posts were held in three phases and the results were declared in two parts. Later when BJP came to power, 237 selected candidates were allowed to join the posts on October 3, 2017.

During the preliminary probe it was found that several relatives of the officials, without minimum qualification were given the jobs.

On May 19 last, CBI had sought a clarification from UPPSC secretary over the issue but they refused to give their nod and said that it was out of the purview of the probe hence the required documents cannot to given to them. Later, CBI sent a letter to the state government seeking to to prove the case. UNI