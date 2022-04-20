UP Govt Giving Patronage To Criminals & Mafias: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has held the ruling BJP for giving patronage to the criminals and mafias.

" The recently killing of Pushpendra in Jhansi has questioned the intention of the Yogi Adityanath government and why a person, who was getting massage was given all protection and the victim girl is being implicated," he questioned seeking an answer from the BJP.

Addressing a function after offering floral tributes to late Jai Prakash on his birth anniversary here on Friday at the J P Centre here, Akhilesh Yadav, said a country can only flourish if it follows the path shown by the great leader. " The country is facing the same challenges now which was there at the time of JP. The socialist movement of ' Sampurn Kranti' can save the country from the downfall and to control prices," he said. Raking up the Pushpendra murder case of Jhansi, he said, if no action was taken against the police then the faith of the people on our police force would be shaken." Everyone and even BJP leaders know that police had murdered Pushpendra but they too are mum on the issue," he said while adding that they were the big mafias, who used police to kill an innocent youth.

Mr Yadav commenting on the Shahjahanpur case said, it is unfortunate that the daughter who is a victim is languishing in jail, while the person who used her for massage was given patronage by the government."

The SP president also questioned chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying," it will be for the first time that a CM has withdrawn cases lodged against him in the past."

Mr Yadav said the rate of crime has increased in the state and the government was just patting its back for achieving something it had never done. UNI



