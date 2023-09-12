UP Govt Giving New Direction To Development Of Vindhyachal: Official

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is giving a new direction to the development of the Vindhyachal region of the state with a focus on building infrastructure for industrial development and setting up civic amenities, an official statement from the Chief Ministers Office said.

The press note further said that CM Yogi has always aimed for holistic development of the Vindhya region, which is evident from the successful completion of 73 projects of over Rs 50 lakh each in the Vindhya division within the specified timelines.

In addition, there are 177 projects that are currently in progress, including some major projects such as the Vindhya Corridor and the Sonbhadra Medical College.

The state government has initiated the work as per the detailed action plan towards regular monitoring of all these projects and resolution of problems related to it while ensuring high-quality construction works, the statement added.

Whether it is Pipri Barrack Hostel at Sonbhadra Police Station, ITI Dudhi, repair work at Nagwan Dam, or the construction projects for the Cow Conservation Centre, Seed Storage Center, and Atal Residential School in Chopan, all of these projects have either been successfully completed or are in the final stages of completion, it added.

Additionally, the ongoing infrastructure projects in the Vindhya region are also being monitored by the Chief Secretary and the details are mentioned in the report presented before him, the statement further added.

The Yogi government has warned officials against any kind of laxity, delay or negligence in mega projects like the Vindhya Corridor and the Sonbhadra Medical College, and has called for prompt resolution of issues, it added.

As per the statement, there is also a proposal to take action against the contractor responsible for the Ayush Hospital construction in Mirzapur, as the progress of the construction work does not align with the established action plan.

According to the report, in Mirzapur, 31 projects worth over Rs 50 lakh each have been successfully completed while work is currently underway on 75 projects.

In Bhadohi, 18 projects have been completed and 48 projects are currently in progress. Similarly, 24 projects have been completed in Sonbhadra region, while work on 54 projects is ongoing.

To expedite the completion of projects still in progress while maintaining high-quality standards, a comprehensive action plan has been made, primarily focusing on a three-pronged agenda. "These priorities include the identification of stakeholders and issues, as well as the recognition and resolution of challenges encountered during construction activities," the statement added.

To ensure the timely completion of projects, review meetings will be held addressing issues of land acquisition, Forest Department clearances, SIT inquiries, utility relocation, budget allocation, adequate manpower availability, ensuring quality construction, and mitigating delays in the tendering process, the statement further added.

These review meetings will see the participation of key stakeholders, such as the Commissioner, DM, CDO, other district-level officers, and funding agencies, it added.

"Additionally, if any project-related obstacles emerge during site visits, all relevant officers will raise the issue before senior officers for resolution and documentation. This approach aims to establish an ecosystem dedicated to resolving issues hindering the progress of pending projects in the region, with ongoing monitoring and oversight from Lucknow," the statement added. —ANI