UP Govt Gives Rs 1000 Each To Street Vendors

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday released an amount of Rs 48.18 crore as maintenance allowance for around 4.82 lakh daily wage labourers of various categories, as identified by the Urban Development Department, in view of their unemployment due to the lockdown imposed in the state, to control the spread of Novel Coronavirus.

This amount is being sent through DBT to the bank accounts of street vendors, auto drivers, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters working in mandi. A brief function was held at the Chief Minister's residence here on Friday morning, where Yogi Adityanath launched the scheme.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of different districts through video conferencing on the occasion. He said that due to COVID-19 there is a lockdown in the state, due to which the government is providing food and maintenance allowance to the poor people. In this procedure, the government is sending a maintenance allowance of Rs 1000 in the bank accounts of street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, the government had sent the maintenance allowance to 35 lakh labourers directly in their accounts through DBT. Rs 1000 each has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 11 lakh construction workers.

He said that honorarium of MNREGA workers is being paid after increasing the amount. More than 1.65 crore construction workers and daily wage labourers registered with Antyodaya Yojana, MNREGA and Labour Department are being provided one-month free ration. The CM said that Rs 1000 is being sent to the accounts of 20.37 lakh labourers registered with the Labour Department in the state through DBT. Ration is being distributed throughout the state since April 1. He said the government has made arrangements to give 2.34 crore farmers of the state Rs 2000 per month for the next three months.

Rs 500 per month is being given in the Jan Dhan account for three months. Under the Ujjwala scheme, LPG is being provided for three months. A lump sum amount is being sent to all pensioners in their account.

The Chief Minister said that in this crisis of Corona epidemic, both the Central and the state governments are standing firm for the poor. He said those who did not have ration cards, are also being covered by these schemes. Food is being provided to people through community kitchens in every district, Mr Adityanath added. The Chief Minister further urged to strictly follow the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to win this battle against Corona. Mr Adityanath appealed to the people not to leave the house at all and follow social distancing. He also appealed to the people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene and gave instructions that even if one has to go out of the house in some adverse circumstances, then one should definitely wear a mask, a towel or a cloth on face. On the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon and Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar. UNI