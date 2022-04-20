UP Govt Gears Up To Launch Farm Loan Waiver Scheme

Lucknow: While BJP government is preparing to present its maiden budget tomorrow paving the way for crop loan waiver scheme for over 86 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with district officials to ensure that the scheme is carried out without any flaw and the funds reach the district latest by August 10. "The beneficiary farmers should have all the papers ready. The District Magistrates should ensure that the adhar card of the farmers is ready and their banks have completed their KYC formalities,' Mr Yogi said during a video conference with officials here last night. He also launched farmers' loan waiver portal which will have all information about beneficiary , their lands records, bank details and adhaar card number. The BJP government has decided to waive of crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh to benefit about 86 lakh small and marginal farmers. This decision is likely to cost the state over Rs 36,000 crore. To ensure that the distribution of loan is tamper proof and only bonafide beneficiaries should get government loan the districts officials including DMs and Divisional Commissioner's were asked to popularise the decision. The CM had time and again said that once the state budget is passed, the loan waiver money would be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary. "If the problems still exist these should be resolved. If officials fail to redress the grievances of the action would be taken against them. No laxity on this front will be tolerated," the CM said. The directions were issued that district officials should upload all relevant information about bank details and land records to the portal within next ten days. The district where district coordination committee have not been formed should be formed immediately, he said adding that Commissioners should keep an eye on the working of these committees. "I have been told that some farmers do not have Aadhaar cards. The same should be made at the earliest and for this DMs should hold special camps," Mr Yogi said. The agriculture department has been asked to sent report to Chief secretary's office on the weekly basis. UNI