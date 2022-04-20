UP Govt Follows Centre, Reduces Tax On Petrol By Rs 2.50 Per Litre

Lucknow: Giving relief to the 23 crore population of Uttar Pradesh, the state government reduced the petroleum prices by Rs 2.5 per litre, with immediate effect.

After the Centre reduced the tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday, a similar cut of state taxes, to double the waiver.

Mr Adityanath, in a press conference here, said that though Uttar Pradesh would suffer a financial loss of Rs 4000 crore due to reduction of taxes as it is a big state, however, it would be managed through other sources. "Now, the prices of petrol in UP would be Rs 78.44 per litre and diesel Rs 70.44 per litre, after the reduction of taxes both by the Centre and the state government," he said. The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative to benefit the masses, even as the crude oil prices in the international market are very high. He further said that UP had always showed its concern for the people by not raising tax on petroleum products for the past several years and the rate is lower than most of the states. "But, the decision to reduce the tax was taken in view of the problems faced by the people," he added. UNI