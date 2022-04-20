UP Govt Failed To Act Agst Illegal E-Waste Units: CPCB To NGT

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to act against closure of illegal e-waste industries on the banks of Ramganga in western UP, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) today informed the National Green Tribunal.

The apex pollution monitoring body, in a joint inspection carried along with UP pollution control board, said that local authorities responsible for stopping inflow of e-waste in district Moradabad have completely failed to comply with the directions issued under section 5 of Environment Protection Act 1986. "Local administration/concerned departments such as district administration, local police and electricity department responsible for closure of illegal and unauthorised recycling units operating near Ramganga near Daswaghat, Barbalan, Nawabpura, Karula and Nagfani area have not complied with the directions... within its true spirit and need to make sincere and serious efforts in this regard," the joint inspection report said.

The submissions were made in response to a plea filed by scientist Mahendra Pandey seeking action against illegal processing of electronic waste in Moradabad, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh along river Ramganga, an important tributary of the Ganges.

"Large number of people are involved in unscientific dismantling, crude chemical leaching of printed circuit boards, burning of wires/waste electrical and electronic components, grinding of residues, washing of metal rich residue (milled black powder) on the banks of Ramganga," the plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, had said.

Referring to various studies, the petitioner had said that copper levels were five times higher in five different soil samples collected near Ramganga, while chromium level was twice the Canadian standard and cadmium was 1.3 times. The results were similar for water samples taken from the river where mercury levels were found to be eight times higher, which also had traces of arsenic, it had said. The plea had sought setting up a monitoring committee to ensure prohibition of illegal electronic waste processing along the river and placing on record all relevant material and documents relating to the steps taking by authorities to prevent the pollution in the river. PTI