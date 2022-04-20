    Menu
    UP govt earns 21.5 per cent higher mining revenue than last year

    April20/ 2022

    Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the state earned Rs 420.82 crore from mining activity so far this year despite the adverse circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic.

    This is 21.5 per cent higher than that compared to the last financial year (2019-2020), an official statement issued by the government said.

    It stated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was informed about this during a presentation made to him at his official residence on Tuesday by the mining department.

    The state also earned a revenue of Rs 120.20 crore under the ISTP (Inter-State Transport Pass) of minerals (''UP-Khanij''), the statement further said.

    The Chief Minister said that the priority of the state government is to make available ''UP-Khanij'' like sand and gravel at fair price for building constructions, the statement said. —PTI

