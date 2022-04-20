UP Govt Doubles HRA, CCA Of 15 Lakh State Employees

Lucknow: In a major sop for the 1.5 million state government employees and teachers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to double the House Rent Allowances (HRA) and City Compensatory Allowances (CCA), from this month.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet here on Tuesday, which approved the recommendation of the state level pay commission committee.

The employees would get the hiked HRA and CCA from the salary they get in August.

State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, briefing mediapersons here about the decision, said the state employees were getting fixed amount of both the HRA and CCA since 2008. However, the HRA was hiked by 20 per cent in 2016, after the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

He said the government will have to bear an additional expenditure of Rs 2,223 crore on the hiked HRA, if it accounted the hike from 2008, after excluding the 20 per cent hike in 2016, for which the government had to bear Rs 500 crore at that time.

The HRA of the employees is divided in three categories - A segment contains 15 cities, whose population is more than five lakh, B segment comprises 121 cities in the population range between five lakh to 50,000 and segment C contains cities having population less than 50,000.

In the CCA hike, the minimum in Lucknow would be Rs 340 and the highest would be Rs 900, for which the state would bear an additional burden of Rs 185 crore.

There are four categories in CCA, with first one only having Kanpur, Lucknow and Noida, second segments having cities like Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Agra and others, while the third segment has cities like Moradabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and others. The last segment includes all the remaining cities. There are 8.5 lakh state employees, 5.50 lakh teachers and one lakh non-teaching employees in the state who are paid from the state exchequer. Under the Seventh Pay Commission notified by the Centre from January 1, 2016, the state government has to give the basic and DA as per their recommendation, but for other allowances, they can consider their own system. UNI