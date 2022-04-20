UP Govt Deploys 920 Policemen For 75 Anti-Theft Power Stations In State

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday deployed 920 policemen, who will control the 75 anti-power theft police stations in the state.

State power minister Srikant Sharma, here, said that the government had already issued notification for setting up one anti-power theft police station in each of the 75 district.

The government had already made power theft as a criminal offence before setting up these police stations. Mr Sharma said, of the deployed policemen for which state police has issued the order, 360 each are constables and head constables along with 190 sub-inspectors. Besides, 10 inspectors, drawn from civil police too have been deployed on deputation for two years in the power department for these police stations. A year back on June 5, 2018, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet had approved to set up anti-theft power police stations in the state.

Government spokesman Srikant Sharma, who is also power minister in the government had said that to curb the line loss and power theft the government has decided to set up anti-power theft police stations which will exclusively deal with the power theft cases.

Each police station will be manned by 28 people including one inspector and five sub-inspectors. UNI