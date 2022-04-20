UP Govt Defends Scrapping Of 6 Allowances Of State Employees

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday defended its decision of discarding six allowances of the state employees citing financial crisis in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

The state government said that these allowances have also been stopped for the central government employees after the Centre implemented the 6th pay commission recommendation. The UP government did the same now, only due to financial crisis.

The government statement came after several state employee unions and opposition political parties slammed the UP government for stopping these six allowances of the state employees from April this year. State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters here that when 6th Pay Commission was implemented, the Central Government had cut all allowances other than house rent, dearness allowance and salary.

"Since then the central government has not been giving any other kind of allowance to employees," he stated.

Mr Khanna said UP is also doing the same.

"The allowances that have been reduced in the state were done due to the change in economic situation because of COVID-19. We have not received even 10 per cent of the tax revenue that we were supposed to get in the month of April," he said. UNI



