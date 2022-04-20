UP govt credits Rs 611 crores into accounts of over 27 lakh MNREGA workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday transferred Rs 611 crores directly into the bank accounts of over 27.5 lakh workers of the state enrolled under MNREGA scheme.

This comes in the backdrop of 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister also interacted with them through video-conference today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: "I am happy that at a time when the world is affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the Village Development department and State Bank of India is crediting 611 crore to the account of over 27 lakh workers."

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus as also the announcement of economic package.

"I am happy that the state and Central government have arranged for feeding over 80 lakh workers," he said. (ANI)