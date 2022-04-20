UP Govt Could Introduce Police Commissioner System In Lucknow, Noida

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is seriously considering introduction of Police Commissioner system in the state in a phased manner to make effective control on crime.

Though officials here on Friday said there is nothing so confirm about introduction of the system as yet, but now the Chief Minister has been authorised to take the decision. As per the report in the first phase, the government was considering to introduce the Police Commissioner system in the state capital and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts.

Speculation over introducing the commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida grew stronger as the state government is yet to post SSPs at Lucknow and Noida.

On Thursday, the SSP Noida Vaibhav Krishna was suspended while Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani was transferred as SSP Ghaziabad by the state government. Reports further said IG Meerut Alok Singh and IG Lucknow S K Bhagat have been asked to take charge of the SSP in both the districts.

The police commissioner system give more powers, including magisterial powers, to the IPS officers of Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank posted as commissioner.

Earlier, when the previous BSP and SP governments in the state tried to introduce the system the strong IAS lobby did not allow it to be implemented stating several reasons. Police commissioner system is underway in around 71 cities, other than Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, across 15 states in the country. As of now, the magisterial powers are with the IAS officers and commissioner system gives power to the IPS.

Previous UP governments had contemplated introducing the system but it could not materialise as IAS and IPS officers were at loggerheads. Not once, but multiple deliberations were held and a proposal was also mooted for introducing the system in the past. In December 2018, former UP governor Ram Naik had also suggested to the state government to seriously consider introducing the police commissioner system in UP for improvement in the law and order situation. He had mentioned the suggestion in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing at a police function at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. Mr Naik had suggested to the state government to introduce the system in Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad – where the population exceeds 20 lakh -- on a trial basis. UNI