UP Govt Considering To Bring Quota Policy For Most Backward, Dalit CommunityUP Govt Considering To Bring Quota Policy For Most Backward, Dalit Community

Lucknow: Politics of caste reservation before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls could hit Uttar Pradesh, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the government was considering to provide reservation to the most backward and most dalit community.

"It is unfortunate that after such long time, the people who really require reservation are being ignored. We are committed to giving reservation to those castes who have been neglected by the past governments," announced the Chief Minister.

Mr Adityanath added said very soon a high-level committee would be set up by the government to give a report on the matter.

The announcement was made by the CM while replying to the debate on the general budget in the state assembly on Thursday. However, the announcement will rock the state politics as in the past too, former BJP CM Rajnath Singh too in 2002 had mooted this idea but was scrapped by the court.

Meanwhile, Mr Adityanath in his 90-minute-long speech lambasted the Opposition, particularly Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury for criticising the government on all fronts.

"We have done several works and the opposition was only doing politics. The investors meet was a grand success which changed the perception of the state before the industrialists. The investment of Rs 4.68 lakh crores were received in which Rs 25,000 crores have already been implemented this month," he claimed.

Besides the Chief Minister said if the entire MoUs of the Investor meet is implemented then it would create a record job of 33 lakhs though in the next three years, the government will provide 20 lakh job including 4 lakh jobs in the government departments in the next fiscal.

During the speech, once the ruling BJP members even raised a slogan of 'Adityanath Maharaj ki jai'. He announced that BJP will not sell any government installation or properties like it was done by the party BSP and SP government and alleged that the previous SP government only known for its corrupt practises. He also asked the officials to allow the opposition leaders to inaugurate the government projects in their assembly constituencies so that they can know what the government is doing for the people.

"In the past the governments did not use the fund by March 31 and it was later deposited in the Personal Ledger Account(PLA) fund. But this time, I have directed that no funds would go to the PLA. Either you use the amount fully or it would be surrendered," he announced with claiming that almost all the departments have used over 90 per cent of the funds allotted to them in the budget for 2017-18.

But the Leader of the Opposition in his counter that the statement made by the CM was incorrect as this government during the past one year had done nothing expect for inaugurating the projects made by the SP government. UNI