UP Govt Committed To Provide Security To All People Of The State: Yogi

Shamli: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government was committed to provide security to all the people of the state and announced that who ever will threat the society will be taught a lesson.

Yogi along with his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya was addressing an election meeting at Shamli district for Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll, slated on May 28. Yogi said that BJP is the only party which can give a riot free and crime free state even after allowing democratic rights to the people like playing DJ and conch during the Kanwar yatra.

"The people who were responsible for the Muzaffarnagar riots are now in the opposition camp and were contesting the elections against us, who have found exodus in Kairana and was making traders return back to their homeland, who ran away due to criminal-political nexus of the previous government," he said.

"We would not allow any communal riot to happen in this region and any criminal act would be dealt with strict hands," he said. " The region which had turned into a den of the criminals has been cleaned now and people have started living with any fear," he claimed.

The CM said that late Kairana MP Hukum Singh had raised the issue of exodus from Kairana and Kandhla and after the BJP government came to power in the state, the traders, who have left the place are coming back.

BJP candidate Mriginka Singh, is the daughter of late Hukum Singh, whose death has lead to this by-election.

Claiming that most of the problematic issues of the present BJP government was due to the misrule of the previous governments, Yogi said his government was committed to pay the entire sugarcane dues and recently Rs 984.88 crores have been distributed among the farmers.

He said that the issues of the lawyers and Anganwadi workers are due to the apathetic attitude of the past governments. He announced that with an investment of Rs 4.68 lakh crores in the state, more than 35 lakh youths would get jobs.

On the other hand, BJP is facing a tough electoral battle in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency to retain the seat when a Lok Dal candidate Kunwar Hasan on Thursday announced to withdraw his candidature in favour of the joint opposition candidate Tabassum Hasan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has refused to put any spanner on the proposed public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Baghpat on May 27, a day before the bypolls.

EC sources said that the Commission cannot restrict the PM's programme as the Election Model Code of Conduct is only enforced in Shamli and Saharanpur districts under which the Kairana Lok Sabha seat comes. RLD had objected on the PM's rally at Baghpat a day before the Kairana polls claiming that the move was to influence the bypolls. UNI