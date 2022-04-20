UP Govt Committed To Provide Better L&O: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that his government was committed to give better law and order to the citizen.

He said that several steps, including introducing of Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB) are reflection towards his government agenda of dealing criminals with tough hand.

``The fear of the police amongst criminals is very necessary for the civic society", asserted Yogi while once again supporting the encounter spree taken by the UP police to eliminate criminals after BJP government took charge.

Speaking at the police officers conference here during the on-going `Police Week', Yogi claimed that UP is the biggest state having largest population in the country so the police has to be `sensitive' towards people but must be `tough' against criminals as without better coordination and support of the public and action against criminals, a terror free society could not be ensured.

Hailing the achievement, Yogi said that the working of the state police force has witnessed a drastic change since his government came to power. ``One can now see terror in the minds of the criminals", pointed Yogi while highlighting that success of recent Investors Summit and the confidence shown by the industrialists in investing in the State is a reflector of change in public perception both about police and the law and order of the State. Yogi said that the Police Week every year facilitated interaction between different level of senior officers and exchange of ideas helped to further improve the policing in the state. He told the officers that the policy of the state government is to deal all the criminals with the same hand and no one should go scot free, irrespective of the clout enjoyed by him in his government. He said that stern action against the criminals had shown positive results with steep decline in cases like murders, dacoity, loot etc.

He also reminded about his government commitment to provide safe atmosphere to women and claimed that `anti-romeo squad', strengthening of women power line etc are some steps taken in this regard. He also disclosed that the Dial-100 services has been also strengthened by adding 3400 four-wheelers and 1600 two-wheelers which improved the response time of the UP police. He further said that to fight even with natural calamities, his government had formed a dedicated `State Disaster Response Force' to meet out any eventuality.

Yogi claimed that his government is also looking for welfare of the police personnel as well as to motivate them to work for improving law and order situation. He said that his government had doubled the ex-gratia payment to the family members of police martyrs from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, the relief to martyr's parents from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10lakh, to provide extra-ordinary pension to family members and a job on compensatory ground within three months of the death of the cop etc.

Besides Yogi Adityanath, the programme was attended by senior police officers including principal secretary, Arvind Kumar and DGP, OP Singh. The officers also shared their experiences which included a presentation on how to improve the image of the UP police as well as revival and strengthening of beat system in the UP police.

Later in the evening, members of the Provincial Police Services Associaton (PPSA) also met CM and handed over a memorandum demanding better promotional avenues and their postings. UNI