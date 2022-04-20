UP Govt Committed To Improving Quality Of Education: Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds education portfolio, today said the state government is committed to streamlining and improving the quality of education in the state. With UP board exams underway and simultaneous reports of mass copying pouring in, the state government cracked a whip on the officials concerned. "Copying mafia is calling shot that is spoiling careers of intelligent and hardworking students. We need to protect these students because we are targeting this cause as why this is happening," Dr Sharma said here. Talking to UNI, Dr Sharma, a former Mayor of Lucknow and a teacher by profession, admitted,"When I took charge, images of large scale copying in schools were splashed in electronic and print media. This reminded people of images of Bihar where people were seen climbing on the roofs and parapets of schools to facilitate cheating. The day I took charge of the department I called a meeting and asked officials to end this non-sense. I myself raised many schools in neighboring districts. The swift action had its impact and cheating came down drastically. Over 5 lakh students have dropped out. Over 500 centers have been debarred and around 300 schools have been blacklisted in such a short time." The UP Education Minster said though they have taken action, still more is required to end the menace. "The magnitude (of cheating) has come down. The copying is a big syndicate. This government is committed to end this racket. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has given green signal to take action against those schools or officials who are part of this racket. We have to realise that because of this racket, intelligent students, who have burnt mid-night oil, are suffering. A student with low intelligence passes exam with flying colours on the basis of copying. We will not allow anyone to play with the future of students, '' he said. Elaborating upon the BJP government's strategy to improve the quality of education in the state, he said the first and foremost step is to ensure 220 days of studies in the academic session. "This is now a known fact that schools are not working as per the academic calendar. In majority of schools, number of teachers is not adequate. In many schools, teachers are more keen in arranging mid-day meal than imparting education to students. We are planning to set up Basic Education Council that will look after appointment of teachers. Secondly, we are identifying the cause of deterioration in education standard. As we know teachers in high schools force students to take private tuition from them. This will end now," the Deputy Chief Minister said. Dr Sharma said that government was also stressing on the higher education sector too." We are working in higher education too. Our priority is to regularise academic sessions in Colleges and universities. We will implement academic calendar in letter and in spirit." UNI