UP Govt Committed For Empowering Divyangs: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government is committed for empowerment of 'Divyang,' so that they can help in building the state with their talent and knowledge, which has never been harnessed.

''The help should come from the government but the society should extend support to bring the 'Divyangs' in the mainstream. These people are full of energy, but the government needs to channelise that energy. This energy could be used for giving a new direction to the work culture of the people,'' Mr Yogi said in a function here, where 15 people and five institutions were honoured.

He said the society will play an important part in accommodating these Divyangs. These people do not need anyone's 'kripa,' but need just a support from the people around them. A small push can help them in reaching their goals.

''Every person has a talent. We need to identify that. There are examples, where people have overcome their handicap and conquered the world,'' he said.

Mr Adityanath gave example of Arunima Sinha, the girl who lost her legs after she fell down from a running train, but conquered the Mount Everest. He also talked about IAS officer Suhas LY, who won gold in Asian Para Badminton Championship.

''The state government is doing its bit in the last eight months. The government has increased the pension of Divyangs from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month and financial help from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 for the purchase of contraptions needed in case of amputation. In case of marriage of Divyangs, the government's support money has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000,'' he said.

He said it is not only the accidents, which make people Divyang, but even diseases like polio affect the lives of people, adding that the government has started a vaccination drive to ensure children are not affected with polio.

The Chief Minister also distributed hearing aids, tricycle, crutches and other contraptions to Divyangs. Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the World Disability Day was celebrated at Cheshire Home, South City, Lucknow. The Divyangs were welcomed with rose petals by Chairman General Kalia. To celebrate the occasion, a cake was cut, while Secretary Sudhir Halwasiya presented the Divyangs with woollen shawls.

General Gyan Bhushan, Air Marshal BB Sinha, B Singh and Air Commodore Sudhir Kumar were present on the occasion. UNI