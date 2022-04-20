UP Govt Collects Rs 2650 Cr From Mining Royalty : Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government said that except for Sonebhadra district, mining lease has been e-auctioned in all the districts of the state for mining and there was huge rise in the revenue collection during the past 5 months.

" UP government has collected Rs 2650 crores of revenue through royalty and other sources of mining in the state this fiscal so far compared to just around Rs 140 crores collected by the past governments in a year," disclosed state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the state assembly on Tuesday.

He further said the revenue from mining would further increase next fiscal as the new mining policy has a clause of hike of 10 per cent every year in the reserved price of the mining lease.

Replying to a question of BJP member Sanjay Kumar, the minister admitted that due to problem in clearance from the environment department, mining was not auctioned in Sonebhadra district but in the remaining 74 districts, lease were awarded at 384 mining spots.

He also said price for 'Morang' has been fixed at Rs 45 per cubic feet while that of sand it is between Rs 22 to Rs 25 per cubic feet. However, the transportation cost of excluded in the rate.

But members from both the sides contradicted the claim of the government saying that the consumers are getting sand and morang at high rate.

BJP member Roshan Lal Verma, claimed that in Shahjahanpur, the people are getting Rs 700 per cubic feet while Vikram Singh of the BJP said that in Fatehpur, the lease holders are charging exorbitant rate of sand and morang.

BSP leader Lalji Verma too said sand is being sold at Rs 150 per cubic feet in his assembly constituency in Ambedkarnagar district.

The minister, however, after hearing the views, said that the government has no control on the transportation cost of sand and morang. UNI