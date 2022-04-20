UP Govt Clear 99 Pc Cane Dues Of Last Crushing Season

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has said it has ensured 99 per cent payment of the cane arrears of the sugarcane farmers for the last cane crushing season.

Against the total payables of Rs 35,463 crore by the private and cooperative sector sugar mills to the cane growers, the mills have paid Rs 35,106 crore which is 99 percent of the outstanding amount, official sources here on Wednesday said.

In addition to the above, in current crushing season 2018-19, Rs 9,588 crore have been paid against due cane price of Rs 17,709 crore and Rs 10,637 crore cane price has been paid against the due cane price of previous years. Thus, a record payment of Rs 55,331 crore has been ensured by the Yogi Adityanath government, which is Rs 11,942 crore more than the total combined cane arrears of two previous crushing seasons i.e. 2015-16 and 2016-17 during the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Apart from this the recovery proceedings against defaulter sugar mills are also in progress. In the interest of farmers, to ensure timely cane price payments, the state Government announced a soft loan scheme for giving financial assistance to sugar mills. A provision of Rs 4,000 crore was made in the state budget for the current fiscal 2018-19. Under the scheme so far loan of Rs 2,916 crore has been given to 53 sugar mills to enable them to clear their balance cane dues.

In addition to the above, the State Government declared a financial assistance of Rs 4.50 per quintal of cane purchased by private sugar mill of state in crushing season 2017-18, and Rs 419 crore has been paid to private sugar mill under this scheme. The State Government provided a loan of Rs 887crore to sugar mills in cooperative sector and Rs 23 crore to public sector sugar mills to ensure 100 percent payment of arrears of last crushing season 2017-18.

For controlling the price of the sugar in open market the state government fixed the minimum sale price of sugar at Rs 29/kg in June 2018 and again it was increased to Rs 31/kg in February this year. The Centre also increased the monthly sale quota of sugar mills. With the efforts of the Government, till date out of total 119 sugar mills of private, Cooperative and Corporation sector, 109 sugar mills have made 100 percent payment to the farmers of the last cane crushing season 2017-18.

With the farmers' outreach through the scheme, the ruling BJP subtly laid out its template for the coming Lok Sabha polls, replacing the development agenda of 2014 with the farm narrative. This comes at a time when opposition Congress has been harping on farm loan waivers, especially after the Grand Old Party tasted success in recent assembly polls in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. UNI