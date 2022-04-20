UP Govt Claims No Such Shortage Of Power

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government today claimed that there is no such shortage of power in the state as per the roster adopted by the power department and announced to provide details of the power supplied in their locality to all legislators in the state. The announcement was made by Power Minister Srikant Sharma in the assembly on a question of BJP member R K Verma. On the issue that local power officials were snapping power on the name of rusted wires and under capacity transformers, the Minister said the member will be provided all details of how much power was supplied in his locality. The Minister admitted that poor wires and other infrastructure, the people are not getting the power, due to local fault. But when Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit questioned that can all the members could get this detail of their locality, Mr Sharma announced that he will ask the officials to send details of the power supplied in their locality to all legislators. The Minister added that against the demand of 16,000 to 19,500 megawatt power per day in the state, the state was supplying to meet the demand. The state is already acquiring power of 11,000 mw from thermal generation and other state government sources, 2471 mw purchased through bidding, 5000 megawatt received from Central pool besides purchase additional power from the power exchange as per the requirement. He said the government has fixed the demand and supply of power in the state till 2021-22 and has arranged for 24 hours power. In 20171-18 against the demand of 17,934 mw , the state has arranged for 20,790 mw, in 2018-19 against the demand of 18,918 mw, there is an arrangement for 22,143 mw, in 2019-20 there is an arrangement of 23,498 mw of power against the demand of 21,095, in 2020-21 against the demand of 22,886 mw , there is an arrangement of 25,242 mw and in 2021-22 against the demand of 24,777 mw there is an arrangement to supply 26,585 mw. The minister said the government will probe into the scam in which the distribution companies have made a fraud with the consumers. He said an FIR has been lodged in Khurja in Bulandshahr district where the distribution companies have made fraud with 790 consumers. However, the member alleged that alone in Khurja, the distribution company has made a fraud to the tune of over Rs 1.5 crore. UNI