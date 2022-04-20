UP Govt Buying Wheat From Middlemen Instead Of Farmers, Alleges Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has stopped buying wheat from farmers on the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic and is instead purchasing it from middlemen as part of a "conspiracy" to benefit them.

He questioned the government over the state''s rising procurement graph when purchase centres at most places are closed and demanded a probe into the matter.

"The BJP is suffering from indecisiveness. On the pretext of the COVID pandemic, the BJP government has stopped buying wheat from farmers. It is presenting a false figure of procurement. It seems a conspiracy has been hatched to benefit middlemen by purchasing wheat from them to meet the target," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He asked how the state''s procurement graph is climbing when purchase centres at most places are closed, there is a shortage of sacks and cash, and farmers have returned.

Yadav further alleged that farmers have been forced to sell wheat in the market at a price lower than the minimum support price (MSP).

"If the farmer is getting the (minimum) support price for wheat at Rs 1,975 per quintal, as claimed by the government, then why is he agitating? The truth is that farmers are forced to sell wheat in the market for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 per quintal," he said.

"If the chief minister has the courage, then he should conduct a fair investigation into the entire matter," he added.

Taking a dig at Adityanath, Yadav said the star campaigner chief minister does not have the time to see the plight of farmers who are debt-ridden and living in pathetic conditions.

