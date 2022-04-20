UP Govt Brings Ordinance To Regulate Pvt Universities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has brought in an Ordinance to make an umbrella Act to regulate, monitor and control the flourishing private universities in the state.

The proposal for the UP Private Universities Ordinance has been approved by the state cabinet here on Tuesday which will now be sent to the Rajbhawan for approval.

Later, this Ordinance would be tabled in the state legislature as a Bill during the coming monsoon session next month.

State government spokesperson Sidharthnath Singh said here that the Ordinance has been brought to regulate and control all the 27 private universities in the state besides the others which are under process.

"The government has made some new laws to improve the quality of the education in these private universities besides to secure the students future, when some of these universities fail to give degrees at the last moment," he said.

Mr Singh said that the new Ordinance will have a say on the fee structure, teachers appointment and other matters of quality of education and management in these universities. Besides, the government will implement the UGC norms in these universities and salary structure of the teachers.

"There are around 30 to 32 new rules for these private universities, including keeping an endowment amount of Rs 5 crore with the government for any lapses. Besides, the new Ordinance will make compulsory that 75 per cent of the teachers are appointed on permanent basis and the appointments should be made in a transparent manner," he said.

The new ordinance has fixed land for the setting up of the universities. While the universities in the urban area should have already 20 acres of land and the rural 50 acres. "The 27 universities, which are running at present, if they do not have such land then they will have to comply with the norms within a year," Mr Singh said.

In another decision, the UP government has decided to bring another Ordinance to set up UP Teachers Services Tribunal to look into the dispute of the teachers of the higher ,secondary and primary government teachers. The tribunal will have a chairman along with three administrative members and three judicial members. The members could be retired administrative and judicial officials, whose age would not be more than 65 years. The tribunal will dispose off all the dispute of the teachers but if an applicant is not satisfied with the decision then it can appeal in the High court within 90 days of the decision. The state government will be burdened by Rs 6.15 crore annually for setting up this tribunal. UNI